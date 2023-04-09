A man was struck by two cars in the middle of I-380 in San Bruno early Sunday morning. The collision killed him, according to the California Highway Patrol.

At 3:13 a.m. Sunday morning, CHP received an emergency call and responding officers found a man lying in the middle lane of I-380 eastbound near the El Camino Real off ramp, CHP Officer Mark Andrews said. The San Bruno Fire department pronounced the man dead at the scene.

The San Mateo Coroner’s Office identified the deceased as Everado Navarro, 51. He was a resident of Richmond.

It appears that Navarro was trying to cross the freeway from the center median when he was struck by a Chevy Malibu and a Toyota Corolla. Andrews said CHP assumes that he was killed by the impact. The coroner has not determined an official cause of death.

Law enforcement spoke with both drivers who struck the man, neither were arrested, Andrews said

The I-280 connector ramps were closed early Sunday morning as first responders dealt with the incident. The lanes were reopened at 5:33 a.m., and traffic was flowing freely by mid-morning.