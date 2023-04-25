Enjoying a meal prepared by a rising star chef while surrounded by fine art may sound like something only the 1% can afford. But at the Institute of Contemporary Art San Francisco, known as ICA SF for short, eating delicious food against the backdrop of beautiful art is a luxury accessible to all.

The free contemporary art museum, which made a splash in the SF art world when it opened last year, continues its chef pop-up series this Thursday, featuring Indigenous Mexican flavors from Molcaxitl Kitchen.

An outgrowth of a takeover series called Meantime and the brainchild of chef Jacob Croom of torta pop-up and roving Chicano supper club My Friend Fernando, the culinary series is meant to highlight local food and beverage makers, support small businesses and build a sense of community. Previous pop-ups to pass through include Mishmish, which serves vegan Palestinian food; Mexican maiz specialist Bolita; and the coffee-centric Fluid Cooperative Cafe.

The ICA’s chef pop-ups also offer the opportunity to dine in the Dogpatch museum’s galleries. If you’d like to kick off your noshing with an appetizer of art, the museum’s curators will present a free tour of ICA’s current exhibitions at 6 p.m. Thursday. Resting Our Eyes, a thought-provoking exploration of Black womanhood, is currently on view.