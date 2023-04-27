Don Carmignani’s alleged attacker will be released from jail

A man who allegedly beat former San Francisco fire commissioner Don Carmignani with a metal rod will be released from jail on Thursday while awaiting trial after the ex-official didn’t show up to court to testify against him.

Judge Loretta Giorgi ordered the release of Garrett Doty, 24, because Carmignani said injuries he suffered in the April attack outside his mother's house prevented him from coming to court and taking the stand. Prosecutors said they would have trouble proving the case without Carmignani testifying against Doty.

Michelle Brass, an assistant district attorney, told the court her office subpoenaed Carmignani, but he could not come to court because he is on pain medication and suffered a broken jaw in the attack. While he did an interview with the press on Tuesday, she said he spoke to the media from his home.

"He is unable to be in court today to testify based on the severity of his injuries," Brass said.

The news comes a day after a major twist in the nationally watched case.

Doty's lawyer, Kleigh Hathaway, said Carmignani matched the description of an unidentified suspect who bear-sprayed homeless people in eight different incidents near his mother's house spanning from late 2021 until this January.