In late February, Oakland Councilmember Janani Ramachandran’s 72-year-old uncle, a private security guard in the city, was beaten up during a burglary. A passing cyclist called 911, but it took 50 minutes for police to arrive.

“It’s a huge problem,” said Ramachandran of police response times. “It undercuts my trust in the government. It’s getting worse.”

Long waits for police to arrive—along with extended 911 hold times—have been a well-documented issue in Oakland over the past few years, but the latest data shows the problem is only getting worse as the city continues to struggle with crime and residents are increasingly vocal about fears for their safety and property.

Between 2018 and 2022, the time between when residents called 911 to report high-priority incidents—which include imminent physical danger and violent crimes involving weapons— and when police showed up went from an average of 12.7 minutes to 19.1 minutes, a more than 50% increase.