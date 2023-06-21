Skip to main content
San Francisco police car crashes into old deli in Mission after apparent chase

A damaged police SUV is crashed against a building near a street corner with traffic lights and another police vehicle nearby.
A San Francisco police vehicle is wedged into the entrance of the former Lucca Ravioli at 22nd and Valencia streets in the Mission District on Wednesday.
By Astrid Kane

A San Francisco Police Department car crashed into a defunct business in the Mission District on Wednesday evening after what witnesses said was a chase.

The intersection of Valencia and 22nd streets was roped off shortly before 7 p.m. after the police vehicle drove headfirst into the former location of Lucca Ravioli, a longtime deli that shuttered in 2019.

A San Francisco police vehicle is wedged into the entrance of the former Lucca Ravioli at 22nd and Valencia streets in the Mission District on Wednesday. | Astrid Kane/The Standard
San Francisco police cordoned off the intersection of 22nd and Valencia streets after the crash. | Astrid Kane/The Standard
A San Francisco police vehicle is wedged into the entrance of the former Lucca Ravioli at 22nd and Valencia streets in the Mission District on Wednesday. | Astrid Kane/The Standard
A silver motorcycle lies in the street near the crash scene. | Astrid Kane/The Standard

After the crash, a silver motorcycle was lying on 22nd Street, approximately 50 feet from the store entrance. Witnesses confirmed that it had been a chase, although police officers on the scene refused to comment.

Reached for comment, a spokesperson for the department confirmed that, shortly after 5 p.m., two officers in police SUV pursued a vehicle that was suspected of being involved in a violent crime. The SUV then crashed into the building, injuring two people. Both victims were transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries, and the officers themselves were unhurt.

The condition of the motorcyclist was not specified.

The section of Valencia Street on which the crash occurred is partway through a major renovation, in which protected bike lanes have been installed along the center.

San Francisco police officers are permitted to engage in vehicle chases under certain conditions.

