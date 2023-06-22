San Francisco police officers shot a man armed with a knife in the early hours of Thursday morning before discovering a woman’s body and dead dog inside a home. The suspect was later pronounced dead in hospital, police said.

Officers responded to a house on 31st Avenue near Balboa Street in San Francisco’s Richmond District, where they found an 84-year-old man in the doorway. A 37-year-old man armed with a knife then moved toward police officers, who opened fire, police said in a press release Thursday morning.

When officers entered the home, they found the body of a 76-year-old woman as well as a dead dog. Medics took the 84-year-old man, who had unspecified non-life-threatening injuries, to a hospital, police said.