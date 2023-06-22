The first time San Francisco’s massive pink triangle appeared on Twin Peaks’ hillside in 1995, its creator, Patrick Carney, put it up under the cover of night to avoid being arrested. Now, the triangle has become one of the city’s most celebrated symbols of LGBTQIA+ resilience, progress and pride, making an appearance near Sutro Tower every June during San Francisco Pride month.

Though the pink triangle beams brightly now, its origin story is much darker. During the Holocaust, Nazis would force gay individuals to wear a pink triangle so they could be easily identified—part of a detailed, hateful classification system. Different colors of triangles were applied to different groups of persecuted people in the labor and death camps the Nazis set up.

While the symbol once represented an incredible amount of hate and oppression toward the LGBTQIA+ community, today, it has been reclaimed and serves as an educational reminder of how the community has been treated in the past and continues to be treated today around the country and the world.

The journey to reclaiming the pink triangle started in the 1970s when the symbol was used to protest homophobia. In the '80s, the triangle was flipped upside down and used by the AIDS Coalition To Unleash Power (ACT UP) as a call to action against the AIDS epidemic.