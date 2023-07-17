San Francisco Chronicle columnist Heather Knight will join the New York Times as its next San Francisco bureau chief, according to internal Chronicle messages seen by The Standard. Knight, a former City Hall reporter, will work her last day at the Chronicle on July 28, internal Slack messages said.

“It is always surprising when someone ascends to the heights that Heather did,” the Chronicle's director of news, Demian Bulwa, announced the move in an internal message to newsroom staff. “She used individual stories to hold the powerful to account. And she made a difference.”

Chronicle staffers who did not wish to be named as they are not authorized to speak with other media about internal matters confirmed Knight's departure from the news outlet.

Knight has been with the Chronicle for over two decades, according to Bulwa's message to staff. Her high school's alumni page said she started with the newspaper in 1999.

The Times confirmed on Twitter Monday morning Knight was joining its ranks. Knight tweeted herself that she would start her new role in September.