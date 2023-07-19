Biden’s Bay Area mega donors: Here’s a list of top campaign contributors

President Joe Biden’s campaign spent the last week touting a $72 million fundraising haul for the second quarter of this year—a number that wouldn’t have been possible without tapping into the Bay Area’s vaunted political ATM.

Here are some of the more interesting takeaways.

The Standard reviewed newly released campaign records to find that the cast of Bay Area characters throwing max donations to the president’s personal campaign—as well as six-figure sums to support committees working toward Biden’s reelection—includes a who’s-who of Bay Area tech founders, venture capitalists and real estate investors.

By the time Air Force One whisked Biden from the Bay Area back to the White House, his campaign had cashed in to the tune of $10 million, according to statements made by Jeffrey Katzenberg, the longtime Hollywood producer and Biden campaign co-chair.

‘They Want the Relationship’

That $72 million windfall came across those five entities, said Kevin Muñoz, a spokesperson for the Biden campaign.

The Biden campaign draws from several organizations to fund operations: Biden’s personal campaign account, the Democratic National Committee and three different joint fundraising committees. Individual candidates are only allowed to receive a maximum of $6,600 per person, so the big money rolls into the national party and joint committees—the Biden Victory Fund, Biden Action Fund and Democratic Grassroots Victory Fund—where limits don’t apply.

For the moment, Biden’s top Bay Area backer isn’t a tech executive but rather billionaire hedge fund investor Nathaniel Simons, who lives in Berkeley. The Standard’s review of campaign data found that Simons plopped down $806,715 during the second quarter of 2023, ranking fifth among all Californians supporting Biden during that time.

Other notable donors who gave to Biden’s personal campaign but also topped $100,000 in total contributions to support Biden’s extended stay in the White House include: Hoffman, of LinkedIn ($706,200); venture capitalist John Doerr and his wife, Ann ($426,200 each); Westly, who’s also a former state controller ($154,500); Reed Hastings, co-founder of Netflix ($147,900); Square GM David Rusenko ($147,900); Lyft co-founder Logan Green ($106,600); and billionaire real estate broker George Marcus ($106,600).

The size of these contributions suggests the top donors were donating to the Democratic Party and probably got some face time during Biden’s visit. The reasons why someone would shell out this much money can vary.

“If you’re a billionaire, it’s like a couple hundred bucks,” said Jim Ross, a San Francisco political consultant who worked on presidential campaigns for both Bill and Hillary Clinton. “It’s not like it’s a big chunk of your net worth. You’re not stretching to donate. But it puts you in the mix.”