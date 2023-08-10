Here’s how to commute to work by robotaxi in San Francisco

When I was asked to commute to work in an autonomous vehicle for a week instead of driving, my curiosity was piqued. A week in which I wouldn’t have to worry about gas, parking or bipping? I was all in.

Waymo and Cruise driverless vehicles have become a frequent spectacle on San Francisco streets. I, myself, can’t help but peek at each passing car with wonder—and sometimes a little annoyance. Their operation still mystifies and polarizes residents and city leaders. But as robotaxis are on the cusp of potential unlimited expansion across the city, pending a California Public Utilities Commission vote Thursday, it’s more important than ever to demystify how, exactly, these self-driving machines work.

Waiting for my first Waymo to arrive, I couldn’t help but feel a little giddy. A ride is a ride, right? Though it may not be the Matterhorn at Disneyland, this felt new, and I didn’t know what to expect. I spent my first ride mostly gawking at the robotic spectacle from the inside—and I definitely bragged to my mom over Facetime from the car.

Without having to keep my eyes on the road and hands on the wheel like I do when I’m driving, I found myself with lots of free time. And unlike in a ride-share like an Uber, I was alone, so did not have perhaps the same inhibitions about what I could or should do in the vehicle—though it’s worth noting that Waymo does have cameras on the inside of its cars.