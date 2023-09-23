Skip to main content
The San Francisco Standard
NewslettersNewsletters
News

When will road work on Lincoln Way in San Francisco end?

Cars line up on Lincoln Way as construction blocks lanes near Kezar Drive and Third Avenue.
By Joel Umanzor

Residents around Golden Gate Park waiting for road work to end on Lincoln Way will have to wait some additional weeks as center median work takes place, city officials say.

"Folks should expect intermittent lanes closures on Lincoln and Kezar over the next one to two weeks while we perform concrete street base replacement and center median work," San Francisco Department of Public Works spokesperson Rachel Gordon said.

Read More: Downtown San Francisco Businesses ‘Just Winging It’ Ahead of Expected APEC Chaos

According to Gordon, although the westbound direction was scheduled to reopen Friday, it will be closed again next week to accommodate the remaining base work.

The road work along Lincoln is part of a quick-build plan announced last winter that aimed to make improvements for pedestrians in one of the busiest and most dangerous corridors in San Francisco.

More on Road Work: San Francisco’s Market Street Is Still Under Construction. What’s Being Done?

According to SFMTA, Lincoln Way saw roughly 24 pedestrian collisions and 148 more injury-inducing incidents between 2017 and 2021.

The San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency will activate the new traffic signals on Lincoln and Kezar around mid-October, according to Gordon.

Joel Umanzor can be reached at jumanzor@sfstandard.com

Filed Under

Golden Gate ParkLincoln WayNewsSan Francisco Department of Public WorksTransportation