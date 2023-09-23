Residents around Golden Gate Park waiting for road work to end on Lincoln Way will have to wait some additional weeks as center median work takes place, city officials say.

"Folks should expect intermittent lanes closures on Lincoln and Kezar over the next one to two weeks while we perform concrete street base replacement and center median work," San Francisco Department of Public Works spokesperson Rachel Gordon said.

According to Gordon, although the westbound direction was scheduled to reopen Friday, it will be closed again next week to accommodate the remaining base work.

The road work along Lincoln is part of a quick-build plan announced last winter that aimed to make improvements for pedestrians in one of the busiest and most dangerous corridors in San Francisco.

According to SFMTA, Lincoln Way saw roughly 24 pedestrian collisions and 148 more injury-inducing incidents between 2017 and 2021.