House Speaker Kevin McCarthy of California ousted in dramatic vote

Republican Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy talks to reporters following a closed-door meeting with House Republicans on Saturday.
Republican Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy talks to reporters following a closed-door meeting with House Republicans on Saturday. | Source: J. Scott Applewhite/AP Photo
Associated Press

Speaker Kevin McCarthy was voted out of the job Tuesday in an extraordinary showdown, a first in U.S. history. The 216-210 vote, forced by a contingent of hard-right conservatives, throws the House and its Republican leadership into chaos.

McCarthy’s chief rival, Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida, brought forward the “motion to vacate” drawing together more than a handful of conservative Republican critics of the speaker and many Democrats who say he is unworthy of leadership.

Next steps are uncertain, but there is no obvious successor to lead the House Republican majority.

