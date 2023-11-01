Only a few months after David Fisher and Serena Chow Fisher walked away from their Michelin-starred San Francisco restaurant, Marlena, the chefs’ subsequent project is now open.

A partnership with the Bay Area’s well-regarded Hi Neighbor Restaurant Group, it’s a tasting menu-driven endeavor in the Fillmore District called 7 Adams. Like Marlena, which was an homage to David Fisher’s restaurateur mother, it’s a nod to his childhood in upstate New York. The family’s home address was 7 Adams St.

The seasonal, California-focused menu is structured with two fixed courses followed by a pasta course and a main, each of which allows patrons several options. From the outset, diners will find comforting, autumnal fare, like red kabocha squash ravioli with confit lobster mushrooms and toasted sunflower seed pesto or roasted black cod in a mussel butter sauce with saffron and trout roe. There are also plenty of accents from the briny deep, some considerably humbler than buttery, luxurious black cod.

“I love the ocean. I like the flavor that seaweed gives off to the dishes because it just pairs so well,” David Fisher told The Standard, adding that one of the sous chefs sourced a recipe from a recent trip to Thailand that involves roasting kombu, a type of algae.

Seasoning it with rice vinegar, Fisher said, brings out its greatness.