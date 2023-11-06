Skip to main content
Warriors to host 2025 NBA All-Star Game at San Francisco’s Chase Center

Fireworks explode and fans cheer to celebrate outside Chase Center.
Warriors fans celebrate outside Chase Center in San Francisco after the Golden State Warriors win the 2022 NBA Championship over the Boston Celtics on June 16, 2022. | Camille Cohen/The Standard
By Associated Press

The Golden State Warriors will host the 2025 All-Star Game at Chase Center, a showcase years in the making as the organization hoped to host major events in its sparkling new arena.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver made the announcement Monday at the 4-year-old venue in San Francisco, where the Warriors moved from across the bay in Oakland. It’ll be the third time that the Warriors play host to an All-Star weekend, joining 1967 and 2000.

Events will be held from Feb. 14-16, 2025. Some will take place at the team’s former home in Oakland—including the All-Star Celebrity Game, All-Star practices, the NBA HBCU Classic and the G League Next Up Game.

Chase Center will be the site of the Rising Stars Game on All-Star Friday, the All-Star Saturday Night lineup including the three-point contest and dunk competition, and the All-Star Game itself on Sunday.

