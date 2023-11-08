San Francisco’s hottest vintage shop is this Mission garage

Since opening up her garage, Peleg has formed a sewing circle with a handful of women she’s met through the pop-up, and a local 4-year-old even staffs the register sometimes, she says. She not only loves unearthing lived-in pieces of San Francisco history—like a retro Giants graphic tee featuring the team’s old home at Candlestick Park—but also when she’s able to see such fashions come back to life in the local community.

“It happens pretty often that I see people out in the Mission wearing something that I know I sold them, which is really cool,” she said. “I love the hunt of going all around to find stuff and then the reward of seeing people pick it up themselves and take it home.”