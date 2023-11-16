The vibrant pint-size settings based on storybook favorites at Children's Fairyland help children walk right onto the pages of Jack and Jill, Alice in Wonderland, Peter Rabbit and more. Enjoy entertaining rides, farm animals, gardens and tasty food geared toward little ones at this classic venue on the shores of Lake Merritt. Open Fridays to Sundays in the fall, it is one of the oldest themed amusement parks in the country, built in 1950.