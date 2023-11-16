There aren’t too many kids who get to ride a cable car, find ladybugs on a cliff overlooking the Pacific or ride a toy train in the Wine Country—but kids around here sure do.
While the city is filled with traditional places to mini-golf, climb, bowl and play other games, youngsters raised near San Francisco enjoy a wide variety of only-in-the-Bay-Area experiences—from obvious activities like visiting the Discovery Museum or the Exploratorium to lesser-known day trips to Adventure Playground and the Little Farm at Tilden Park.
Check out the map and list below to be sure you don’t deprive your kids of these unique family adventures.
Unique Destinations for Bay Area Kids
Adventure Playground
Berkeley
Right on the bay, Adventure Playground is a free outdoor play space that allows children to build, cooperate and problem-solve while erecting forts, structures and towers using hammers, saws, paint and repurposed materials.
Bay Area Discovery Museum
Sausalito
With exhibits like "Mud Kitchen," "How It Works," "Paint My Ride" and "Try It Studio," the Bay Area Discovery Museum encourages children to learn by doing. Its location right on the bay in Fort Baker makes it a gorgeous spot to spend the day.
Cable Car Ride/Museum
San Francisco
Get up close to a historical collection of cable cars and mechanical displays before hopping aboard a modern-day cable car to explore history in motion on the streets of SF on either the Powell-Mason or Powell-Hyde Cable Car lines—because there’s no better ride than standing on the footboard and heading up Nob Hill. (Note: Service on these two lines will be limited during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit.)
Children's Fairyland
Oakland
The vibrant pint-size settings based on storybook favorites at Children's Fairyland help children walk right onto the pages of Jack and Jill, Alice in Wonderland, Peter Rabbit and more. Enjoy entertaining rides, farm animals, gardens and tasty food geared toward little ones at this classic venue on the shores of Lake Merritt. Open Fridays to Sundays in the fall, it is one of the oldest themed amusement parks in the country, built in 1950.
Exploratorium
San Francisco
With more than 600 inquiry-based scientific experiences to explore in the areas of art, math, data, engineering, environmental science, biology, chemistry and more, The Exploratorium certainly lives up to its name. Its relatively new location along the Embarcadero sets families up for a trip to the Ferry Building or Pier 39, depending on your taste.
Fitzgerald Marine Reserve Tide Pools
Moss Beach
The tide pools at Fitzgerald Marine Reserve teem with life. Mind your step as you witness crabs, sponges, sea stars, mollusks and sea anemones aplenty thriving in the bustling intertidal zone at Moss Beach.
Hyde Street Pier
San Francisco
Wander down the pier into the San Francisco Maritime National Historical Park and board an early 20th century car ferry, a three-masted square-rigger or a steam tug. There’s no shortage of hands-on, feet-on experiences to be had, all surrounded by gorgeous views of the bay.
Lawrence Hall of Science
Berkeley
A destination for science fun for over 50 years, Lawrence Hall of Science has exciting hands-on exhibits, a 3D theater and a planetarium to satisfy even the most curious budding scientists.
Marine Mammal Center
Sausalito
Passionate about global conservation and marine biology? The Marine Mammal Center focuses on rescue, rehabilitation, research and education. Its exhibits and tours give visitors a glimpse into how to make a difference. Spend the rest of the day in the sand at Rodeo Lagoon.
Monterey Bay Aquarium
Monterey
Take a full day to learn about the 10 habitats featured at the Monterey Bay Aquarium. Into the Deep is the aquarium's newest exhibition that takes visitors down to where deep-sea dwellers thrive. Yes, there are other aquariums, but no, there are none as good as this one.
Musée Mécanique
Fisherman's Wharf
Family-owned since 1933, Musée Mécanique is an authentic San Francisco treasure. Once part of Playland at the Beach, the vintage arcade now provides a worthy destination for locals and tourists at Fisherman’s Wharf that’s open 365 days a year and is always free to enter. Bring some cash for the change machine so you can try out the coin-operated devices and say “hi” to Laffing Sal for us.
Mystery Spot
Santa Cruz
Gravity Hill's tilt-induced optical illusion at Santa Cruz's Mystery Spot is not to be missed. It's a uniquely mind-boggling experience you have to see to believe. And its bumper sticker is also a must-get.
Randall Museum
San Francisco
The perfect combination of park, critters, local history and views awaits families atop Corona Heights in this favorite spot for younger city kids.
Safari West
Santa Rosa
Whether you're interested in a day trip, a camping adventure or dining in the wild, Safari West has what you're looking for. Experience a bit of Africa right here in the Bay Area. There, visitors can meet the first-ever white rhino born at the park.
Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk
Santa Cruz
A beachside amusement park with old-school charm, the Beach Boardwalk lets you stroll along the boardwalk taking in the sights, sounds and smells of fresh sea air and savory carnival fare. Saltwater taffy gets made from scratch right before your eyes at Marini's at the Beach. Limited amusement park rides will be open this weekend. Experience the sweeping views of the Pacific atop the historic wooden roller coaster, the Giant Dipper.
Slide Ranch
Muir Beach
With Jerry Garcia of the Grateful Dead as one of its first donors, Slide Ranch is like a hippie camp for modern kids. The unique outdoor educational setting is determined to plant children in nature by focusing on farm life and food sources. Stop by anytime for a visit to the farm animals that get to reside in Slide Ranch’s breathtaking oceanside setting.
Tilden Park Little Farm
Berkeley
The Little Farm at Tilden Park gives young children the chance to visit with farm animals up close and for free. Visitors are welcome to bring lettuce and celery to share with the farm animals.
Tilden Park Merry-Go-Round
Berkeley
Spinning memories for over 100 years, the Tilden Park Merry-Go-Round's rich history and accompanying organ music will take its visitors back in time on a painted horse, zebra or giraffe.
TrainTown
Sonoma
All aboard Thomas fans! TrainTown's 11-acre park has free admission and parking, and is open Saturdays and Sundays in the fall. Ride the 60-year-old miniature train through the park to a petting zoo and hop on other carnival-type rides for extremely reasonable prices. Head on to Sonoma Plaza for a picnic and, oh, maybe a taste of wine.
Winchester Mystery House
San Jose
If you’ve never been to Winchester Mystery House, this is your year. The legendarily spooky home is celebrating its 100-year anniversary! Sign up for a regular tour or dare try the new “Walk With Spirits” tour—it’s creepy but not scary. Regardless of which you choose, everyone leaves amazed.