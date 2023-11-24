When TimeOut released its sixth annual list of the world’s coolest neighborhoods, it showered some love on one of San Francisco’s most incredible places: the Richmond District. Coming in at No. 27, just ahead of Prague’s Vinohrady, the Richmond was praised for its plentiful dim sum and for Green Apple Books.

But the thing is, the Richmond—cheek-by-jowl with Golden Gate Park, packed with incredible Asian restaurants and home to two plucky independent movie theaters—isn’t particularly touristy or even all that self-consciously trendy. It’s just—well, it’s just awesome, a haven for small businesses on the eve of Small Business Saturday.

And one reason why is Fleetwood, a Clement Street shop filled with local makers’ wares that also happens to be home to a thriving, full-service screen-printing business. Having relocated from its longtime digs on Larkin Street in the Tenderloin two years ago—owner Nicole Schwieterman said the team executed the move in 31 hours—Fleetwood somehow feels like it was always there. Maybe it’s all the Ocean Beach pullover hoodies.

Referring to its retail-plus-workshop layout, Schwieterman compared Fleetwood to a mullet: business up front, party in the back.