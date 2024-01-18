The recent conviction of a North Beach man for manufacturing ghost guns in his apartment and selling them to drug dealers may have surprised friends and neighbors. But in fact, San Francisco is a center of the state’s exploding problem with ghost guns, according to state and federal officials.

In December, San Francisco resident Craig Bolland was sentenced to six years in federal prison after pleading guilty to illegally manufacturing and selling what have come to be known as ghost guns—homemade firearms that are hard to trace.

Federal law enforcement called Bolland “a merchant of violence, arming those who spread destruction in this city and beyond.” San Francisco police found Bolland as part of an investigation into a man who opened fire at police. On that man’s phone were communications with Bolland about illegal guns.

But his case was just one of more than a thousand instances of ghost guns that were used in crimes reported in San Francisco in recent years.

Statewide in 2022, there were 39,945 guns without serial numbers seized across more than 800 cities, according to the Attorney General’s Office.

Despite its relatively small population, San Francisco had the third-highest number of ghost guns used in crimes in 2022, with 1,132. That put it behind only Los Angeles and San Diego, cities with much larger populations. There were 4,968 ghost guns involved in crimes in Los Angeles and 1,562 in San Diego.

Ghost guns make up nearly half of the guns being used in killings in San Francisco.

“San Francisco’s police chief reported that ghost guns comprised 6% of firearms recovered in San Francisco homicide cases in 2019 but 44% in 2020,” according to the California Attorney General’s report on gun violence in 2022.

San Francisco police did not respond to a request for comment, but a number of recent arrests, as well as policy actions, make it plain city leaders are concerned.

Federal officials spoke with The Standard about the growing issue and explained what ghost guns are.