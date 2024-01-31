San Francisco man shot up Catholic church, forced SWAT team raid, police say

A 22-year-old San Francisco man was arrested in connection with a shooting incident at a Catholic church after a standoff at a Hunters Point home Tuesday.
South San Francisco police said officers responded to St. Augustine Catholic Church on Callan Boulevard for a report of a shooting at around 1:25 p.m. When they arrived, they found broken glass from the church's entryway but no injuries. Witnesses soon told police a suspect was seen fleeing the area afterward.
Detectives soon identified the suspect as Debari Charvel Augustine and worked with the San Francisco Police Department SWAT Team and San Mateo law enforcement to apprehend the suspect.
A Citizen video captures the raid on Tuesday night in San Francisco.
A Citizen video captured the SWAT team's presence and use of gas outside the home around 9 p.m. Tuesday.
South San Francisco police said Augustine was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, shooting into a dwelling and possession of an assault weapon. He was booked into San Mateo County Jail in Redwood City.
In a statement to church parishioners Tuesday, the Rev. Ray Reyes said police advised against holding in-person services and to close the parish office Wednesday, and to move catechism and confirmation classes online on Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday: "We will keep you posted on the timing of continuing the church and office services. In the meantime, let’s keep our prayers for the safety, peace and security that need to remain in God’s House. Amen."
San Francisco police did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the SWAT team's role Tuesday night.
This is a developing story.