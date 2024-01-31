San Francisco man shot up Catholic church, forced SWAT team raid, police say

South San Francisco police said Augustine was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, shooting into a dwelling and possession of an assault weapon. He was booked into San Mateo County Jail in Redwood City.

In a statement to church parishioners Tuesday, the Rev. Ray Reyes said police advised against holding in-person services and to close the parish office Wednesday, and to move catechism and confirmation classes online on Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday: "We will keep you posted on the timing of continuing the church and office services. In the meantime, let’s keep our prayers for the safety, peace and security that need to remain in God’s House. Amen."