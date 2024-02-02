Transit officials will close streets and reroute buses in Chinatown, Haight Ashbury, Golden Gate Park and the Sunset and Richmond districts this weekend due to the Chinese New Year Flower Fair and the Kaiser Permanente San Francisco Half Marathon.
The San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency said the street closures in Chinatown will begin at 11 p.m. Friday and end by 11 p.m. Sunday for the annual two-day flower fair.
The closures will impact the following streets:
- Grant Avenue between Broadway and Clay Street
- Pacific Avenue between Stockton Street and Columbus Avenue
- Jackson Street between Stockton and Kearny streets
- Washington Street between Stockton and Kearny streets
- Commercial Street between Grant Avenue and Kearny Street
- Beckett Street between Pacific Avenue and Jackson Street
- Ross Alley between Jackson and Washington streets
- Wentworth Place between Jackson and Washington streets
- Spofford Street between Washington and Clay streets
- Waverly Place between Washington and Clay streets
- Walter U. Lum Place between Washington and Clay streets
Muni will also reroute the 12 Folsom/Pacific bus line around the fair area.
Sunday's half marathon and 5K race in and around Golden Gate Park will force the following streets to close from as early as 4 a.m. to about noon:
- Oak Street between Stanyan and Broderick streets
- Fell Street between Stanyan and Broderick streets
- Baker Street between Hayes and Page streets
- Masonic Avenue between Hayes and Page streets
- Stanyan Street between Hayes and Page streets
The intersections of Masonic, Baker and Stanyan streets at Oak and Fell streets will also be closed to traffic during the event. Muni will reroute the 18 46th Avenue, 33 Ashbury/18th Street, 43 Masonic and 44 O'Shaughnessy bus lines.
SFMTA said two blocks of Larkin Street between Eddy and O’Farrell streets will also be closed from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday for the Tenderloin Tet Festival, a free event that includes art, music and dance performances along with food and a bounce house for children. The festival will also force the 19 Polk bus route to skip three stops on Larkin.