The intersections of Masonic, Baker and Stanyan streets at Oak and Fell streets will also be closed to traffic during the event. Muni will reroute the 18 46th Avenue, 33 Ashbury/18th Street, 43 Masonic and 44 O'Shaughnessy bus lines.

SFMTA said two blocks of Larkin Street between Eddy and O’Farrell streets will also be closed from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday for the Tenderloin Tet Festival, a free event that includes art, music and dance performances along with food and a bounce house for children. The festival will also force the 19 Polk bus route to skip three stops on Larkin.