A San Francisco swimmer said his jaw had been wired shut after a beating and carjacking near Aquatic Park early Friday morning.

According to a GoFundMe page and police, the swimmer, identified as Andrew Cotter, was assaulted, robbed and had his car stolen on Beach Street behind the Maritime Museum in Fort Mason. Cotter is a member of the South End Rowing Club, the page said.

In an updated post to the page Sunday, Cotter thanked community members for their support and said he was recovering at home with low pain but anticipated a long road to full recovery.

"I received swift medical care after the incident on Friday morning and was back at home in my own bed by about 7 p.m. I have a variety of different fractures and stitches in my face," Cotter said. "Most notably, my jaw is wired shut because it is broken. All of that being said, I feel about as good as I could imagine, given the circumstances. My pain is low, I'm generally in a good mood, and I feel so well supported by all of you."

The San Francisco Police Department said officers responded to a report of a robbery in the area of Beach and Hyde streets at 5:49 a.m. and met with the victim, who said he was assaulted by two unknown suspects after exiting his vehicle. The department said officers rendered aid and summoned paramedics, who transported the victim to the hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

San Francisco police said officers have not located the victim's vehicle and no arrests have been made.

In a message to members, Josh Sale, president of the South End Rowing Club, said in the immediate aftermath of the attack, Cotter was able to make it to the club, where other members were able to care for him. Sale said the club would be hosting a public safety meeting with police in the near future.

According to the GoFundMe page, Cotter was undergoing surgery at Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital, as of 8:30 a.m. Monday, the page had raised over $35,000 from 490 donations. Cotter asked that the fundraiser link not be shared on social media going forward.

"Andrew is the kindest soul and lives in San Francisco on his own with his dog Tux," the page said. "Your generosity will also support him in getting rideshares and ordering meals while he recovers from this attack, so hopefully he can get back out on the water soon!"

Supervisor Catherine Stefani, who represents the neighborhood where the attack occurred, said on X that she was aware of the incident and communicating with San Francisco police about what happened.