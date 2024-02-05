After a decade on Noe Valley’s 24th Street, Folio Books has announced it’s closing for business. The last day of business for the shop is Feb. 29, and the website will be open for orders through March 15. Special orders can be placed through Feb. 16.

A storewide sale began Monday for in-store purchases only, with books 30% off and gifts and stationery 50% off.

The women- and queer-owned bookstore did not cite a reason for the closure.

“We hope you will respect our privacy during this difficult time as we and our staff say goodbye for what has been our home away from home for the past 10 years,” the five co-owners wrote in the newsletter announcing the closure to customers.

The friendly bookshop on the 24th Street corridor across from Whole Foods is loved for its helpful staff, bright window displays and cheerful gift wrapping. The store sold books, stationery, puzzles and games. The store had recently celebrated its 10th anniversary, including the launch of a limited edition messenger bag with artwork by co-owner Alissa Hugel.

Shoppers are encouraged to say hello and snag deals before the doors close forever on Feb. 29.