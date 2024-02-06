Nearly 55,000 still without power in Bay Area following storm

Around the San Francisco Bay Area, thousands of customers remained without power Tuesday, more than a day after a powerful storm damaged trees and power lines, according to PG&E's website.

As of 2 p.m. Tuesday, the Bay Area had 54,453 customers in the dark, with 762 customers without power in San Francisco. Those numbers were down from 8 a.m., when 85,212 customers around the region and 2,224 customers were without power in the city. Both San Francisco numbers had fallen from Monday's peak of 4,909 customers.