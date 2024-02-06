Nearly 55,000 still without power in Bay Area following storm

Around the San Francisco Bay Area, thousands of customers remained without power Tuesday, more than a day after a powerful storm damaged trees and power lines, according to PG&E's website.
As of 2 p.m. Tuesday, the Bay Area had 54,453 customers in the dark, with 762 customers without power in San Francisco. Those numbers were down from 8 a.m., when 85,212 customers around the region and 2,224 customers were without power in the city. Both San Francisco numbers had fallen from Monday's peak of 4,909 customers.
Outside the city, the North Bay and South Bay had 25,962 and 15,095 customers each without power, while the Peninsula had 12,724, less than a quarter of Monday's 56,604 customers without power. The East Bay saw the most regional progress toward restoration, dropping from Monday's 28,717 to 2,081 on Tuesday morning to only 180 on Tuesday afternoon.
Within the city, hundreds of customers without power were scattered from the Marina District to the Mission District and Outer Mission.
In the Bayview District, 104 customers between Wallace and Armstrong streets east of Third Street lost power at 1:59 p.m. Sunday due to equipment failure, with an estimated time of restoration of noon Wednesday.
In the city's Outer Sunset, several dozen customers between Ortega and Quintara streets east of 46th Avenue lost power at 6:40 a.m. in a weather-related outage with an estimated time of restoration of noon Wednesday.
Daly City, just south of the city, saw 2,272 customers affected as of 2 p.m. Tuesday after peaking late Sunday with around 29,000 customers without power. Many of those outages began around 1:47 p.m. Sunday, with restoration estimated around 4 p.m. Tuesday.