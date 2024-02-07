A political organization that surfaced last month called the Phoenix Project is going after the city’s tech executives and moderates, painting them as an elite group of billionaires who want to topple the progressives’ grasp on power in San Francisco—with promises to expose their financial machinations.

But the project appears to be getting off on awkward footing: Its president, journalist Julie Pitta, was found to have ripped off a campaign sign from a coffee shop in the Richmond District earlier this month, an incident the group’s critics were quick to point out.

It’s apparently not stopping her newfound political group from putting out strong words about its nemeses.

“In the last 3 years, a network of ‘SF’ pressure groups has emerged from the shadows, secretly funded by a handful of conservative tech and real estate oligarchs worth over $21 billion,” the project’s website states. “The Phoenix project is uncovering their dark money trail.”

On Wednesday, the group published a video targeting tech entrepreneur Garry Tan and the moderate political group GrowSF, comparing the 1978 assassinations of Supervisor Harvey Milk and Mayor George Moscone to a now-deleted tweet sent by the Y Combinator CEO. In late January, Tan sent out a tweet based on rap lyrics that targeted progressive-leaning supervisors with the words “die slow,” prompting some to file police reports.

“It's clear there’s a lot of dark money in San Francisco that’s trying to change the character of the city," said Pitta in an interview. "And not for the best.”