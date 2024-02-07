Skip to main content
Teenagers flash gun, rob Chinese food delivery driver in Potrero Hill

Crime scene police tape is visible across an image with shadowy figures in an interior doorway.
When driver Xiong Zou arrived at 9:10 p.m., three young men, one brandishing a gun, robbed him of the food and $31 in cash, he told The Standard. | Source: Adobe Stock
By George Kelly

Three teenagers robbed a Chinese food delivery driver in San Francisco's Potrero Hill on Monday night, police and the driver said.

Wok & Go at the corner of 24th Street and Potrero Avenue received a delivery order to Connecticut Street between Wisconsin and 25th streets.

When driver Xiong Zou arrived at 9:10 p.m., three young men, one brandishing a gun, robbed him of the food and $31 in cash, he told The Standard.

Zou was not injured during the incident, he and police confirmed.

A sunny street corner with a Chinese food restaurant, parked cars, pedestrians, and lush trees.
Wok & Go is a Chinese restaurant at the corner of 24th Street and Potrero Avenue on the edge of the Mission District in San Francisco. | Source: Google Street View

In the 12 months before Feb. 4, there were 25 robbery incidents in Potrero Hill, according to police data analyzed by The Standard. In the 12 months prior to Feb. 4, 2023, there were 15 robbery incidents. Over the same period between 2019 and 2020, there were 33 robbery incidents in the neighborhood.

George Kelly can be reached at gkelly@sfstandard.com

