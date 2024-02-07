Teenagers flash gun, rob Chinese food delivery driver in Potrero Hill

Three teenagers robbed a Chinese food delivery driver in San Francisco's Potrero Hill on Monday night, police and the driver said.
Wok & Go at the corner of 24th Street and Potrero Avenue received a delivery order to Connecticut Street between Wisconsin and 25th streets.
When driver Xiong Zou arrived at 9:10 p.m., three young men, one brandishing a gun, robbed him of the food and $31 in cash, he told The Standard.
Zou was not injured during the incident, he and police confirmed.
In the 12 months before Feb. 4, there were 25 robbery incidents in Potrero Hill, according to police data analyzed by The Standard. In the 12 months prior to Feb. 4, 2023, there were 15 robbery incidents. Over the same period between 2019 and 2020, there were 33 robbery incidents in the neighborhood.