With the San Francisco 49ers facing off against the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl on Sunday, the Bay Area—for the most part—is gearing up to cheer on the Niners in what promises to be an epic rematch between the two teams.

While your couch may be a fine viewing spot for most run-of-the-mill movie fare, this might be one occasion where you’ll want to get out and be with a crowd. In that spirit, we’ve rounded up some of the best spots to watch this year’s Super Bowl around the Bay. From a swirling Taylor Swift roller disco party to an oyster-fueled fête on Polk Street, here are over a dozen ways to party on Super Bowl Sunday—even if you’re not into football or keeping score.