Begert, who was appointed to the bench by Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger in 2010 and worked in private practice before becoming a judge, has significant support from local judges, the legal community and progressive politicians.

Months before voting started, Mayor London Breed and District Attorney Brooke Jenkins made claims that judges are partly at fault for the city’s public safety issues because they release drug dealers pending trial. But the criticism, which is at the center of the contest, is countered by others, who say judges are only following the law—and are being used as scapegoats for some of the city’s most intractable problems.

The biographies of Judge Michael Isaku Begert and his challenger in the March 5 election, Albert “Chip” Zecher, have played little role thus far in a heated campaign focused on crime and public safety.

He is a San Francisco Superior Court judge whose Japanese mother met her American husband in occupied Tokyo after World War II. His opponent is a corporate lawyer raised by a pair of attorneys, who grew up doing homework in his mother’s chambers at Santa Clara County Superior Court.

Begert's and Zecher’s lives and careers have been less of a focus than public safety in the campaign. But their biographies may help voters understand how their personal stories could impact their decisions on the bench. Under judicial ethics rules, they are barred from discussing in detail how they would rule on future cases.

Begert’s supporters say Zecher’s campaign is a politically motivated effort to put fear into San Francisco judges so they are more harsh. Zecher’s backers deny that and point to what they say is Begert’s record of leniency that voters should consider when voting for the judgeship.

Judge Michael Begert: In the wake of World War II

Begert’s mother, Sono Nishimura, spent the war years in Europe as an au pair for a Japanese diplomat. By the war’s end, she didn’t know if her family had survived the U.S. bombardment of 1945 until her circuitous, monthslong return to Japan. Her father, who ran an art school in Tokyo, had been jailed because of his opposition to Imperial Japanese policies, but he and the rest of the family had survived the firebombing of the city.

Begert describes his upbringing as happy; he spent summers picking berries or doing construction work for pocket money.

When Begert’s father was transferred back to the U.S. in 1949, his wife-to-be took a steamship to the Pacific Northwest. The pair married and raised five children in rural Washington state. Michael Begert was the youngest.

Begert’s father, Carl Begert, came to Japan with the Air Force as part of the United States’ postwar occupation. For a time, he worked as a judge advocate general, or JAG, in military courts.

“The law is our attempt to approximate what we all agree is fair. At its best, it accomplishes that.”

After graduating from the University of Washington and the University of Chicago’s law school, he entered private practice.

“A lot of what you learn in law school is not to memorize the code, but to learn how to think like a lawyer,” Begert said of his time in Chicago. “The law is our attempt to approximate what we all agree is fair. At its best, it accomplishes that.”

He returned to the West Coast in 1989 and started his career with McCutchen, Doyle, Brown & Enersen in San Francisco.

“I wanted to be a litigator,” Begert said. “I wanted to be a trial lawyer.”

He worked on everything from commercial disputes and vehicle liability to chemical exposure and software piracy.

His pro bono work included helping a group of Black San Francisco firefighters in their battle against discrimination, which forced the department to change its hiring practices.

The case that stands out most was about the Japanese YWCA in Japantown. Before the Japanese internment during World War II, a group of Japanese immigrant women raised money for a community center. Laws barring them from owning property prompted them to make an agreement with the YWCA, which held the land in trust. Internment and its aftermath left the building in the hands of the YWCA.

Decades later, in the 1980s, the YWCA got into financial trouble and wanted to sell the building, but researchers discovered the original agreement. Begert filed a lawsuit, and in the end, the YWCA had to sell the building back to the original group of Japanese Americans for a fraction of the asking price.