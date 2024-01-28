Real estate interests, venture capital and tech execs are lining up to back challengers in the March elections for San Francisco Superior Court judges. The incumbents, meanwhile, are largely being backed by lawyers and fellow judges.

That’s how the fundraising camps for two contested judicial seats are shaping up. The races are on pace to cost more than the last serious challenge to sitting judges in the city.

The latest campaign contribution data from the state shows that the four candidates running for two open judicial seats in San Francisco have collectively raised nearly half a million dollars. In 2018, when four deputy public defenders ran against four sitting judges, the total raised was $800,000. But the March 5 election is still six weeks away.

The two challengers—corporate lawyer Albert “Chip” Zecher and San Francisco prosecutor Jean Myungjin Roland—are mostly getting their money from tech, real estate interests and venture capital, while their opponents, Judge Patrick Thompson and Judge Michael Isaku Begert, are funded mainly by attorneys and judges.