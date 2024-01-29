A crypto billionaire, a strip club impresario and a biotech exec whose family made its dough from sourdough bread are some of the odd bedfellows pooling their money for a new political committee called the Fight for San Francisco’s Future.

The political committee—formed in October to support two of Mayor London Breed’s ballot measures in the March 5 election—has already amassed $369,000, including a quarter-million-dollar contribution from Chris Larsen, the co-founder of cryptocurrency company Ripple, according to campaign finance records.

Fight for San Francisco’s Future was created to support the mayor’s Proposition E, which would expand police surveillance tools and curtail the powers of the city’s Police Commission, as well as Proposition F, a proposal to require single adults suspected of being addicted to illegal drugs to undergo screening and agree to some form of treatment in order to continue receiving benefits.

The new group might seem to be duplicative to the mayor’s own pro-Prop. E committee, but political insiders told The Standard that the unusual mix of people giving to Fight for San Francisco’s Future suggests that the new organization is part of a larger coalition that plans to support Breed’s ballot measures before supporting her reelection in November. Campaign records show that the name of the group has changed multiple times, and initial filings mentioned supporting Breed's reelection but not her ballot measures.