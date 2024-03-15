After the second theft in one week late last month, Tang was at a loss for what to do. The gift shop, which opened in 2019, has dealt with shoplifters in the past, but experiencing two thefts back-to-back was unsettling.

The video, viewed over 80,000 times, shows the thieves casually swiping merchandise from Post.script. , a gift shop in Lower Pacific Heights. For Chandler Tang, the shop’s owner, it spotlighted how crafty shoplifters can be, challenging stereotypes of who is behind the retail theft crisis plaguing the city and region.

Videos of masked men brazenly ransacking San Francisco store shelves and displays have flooded social media feeds in recent years. But recently, a viral TikTok exposed a different breed of culprit: well-dressed white women carefully pocketing goods.

Tang said the shoplifters’ appearance made it difficult for her and her employees to spot the thefts when they were happening. She’s subsequently added several cameras around the store and signs that say, “Hi, you’re on camera.”

Admittingly, Tang said, she was nervous about how the video would be received and if it would be seen because the shop didn’t have much of a TikTok presence.

“I filed the police report but knew the response might be limited since there is so much going on in the city,” Tang told The Standard. “So we took it in our own hands and put it on TikTok.”

Since Tang posted the video and a subsequent follow-up, a person sent her a message saying that one of the women looked familiar.

San Francisco police confirmed both incidents were reported but did not say whether the women have been identified or arrested.

“One of them had a fairly big coat,” she said. “We’re trying to change things and be on the floor more. It’s tough because a lot of our customers like their space, and our store is fairly small.”

“They told me that they thought it was a mutual friend from a prior roommate, but we didn’t hear back, so I kinda dropped it,” she said, adding that she never gave that information to the police. “That was the closest we got.”

Tang said one woman took a small green kitchen timer while the other took a tea towel with the Golden Gate Bridge on it.

“Both items were under $50, but they are made by vendors, so it doesn’t just affect us but them as well,” Tang said. “Financially, as a small business, it hits us more. Honestly, it affects the morale.”