BART says normal train service resumed at an Oakland station that closed late Tuesday after a train fatally struck a man.

In an initial statement, spokesperson Chris Filippi said BART's MacArthur Station reopened shortly before midnight, but that major delays in service remained for riders along the system's Antioch, Berryessa, Richmond, SFO and Millbrae directions.

Filippi said the collision was first reported at 11:17 p.m. as a "major medical emergency" after "a person was on tracks for an unknown reason when a train approached."