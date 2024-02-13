Marina Baran’s 19-year-old son, Daniel Baran, died on Jan. 29 after apparently climbing out of a BART train and falling onto tracks at the 14.3-mile marker near Balboa Park Station. On Sunday, a 15-year-old boy died at the 14.6-mile marker after apparently surfing the roof of another BART train, according to the boy’s mother.

Two teenagers died after falling from trains in San Francisco in the past two weeks. Now, their grieving mothers are sounding the alarm about a dangerous trend of young people climbing onto the top of BART trains and “surfing” them, and posting stunt videos on social media.

Daniel Baran, a Skyline College history student and Lowell High School graduate, had ambitions to go to law school. His Instagram account showed he had previously climbed onto the roof of San Francisco State University’s dorm buildings. His mother thinks he may have been inspired by others doing similar daring stunts, which they shared on social media.

Daniel Baran graduated from Lowell High School in San Francisco. | Source: Courtesy Baran family

Baran says her son was last seen on BART surveillance climbing out of the train where the carriages meet and squeezing between two rubber spacers. He was not seen reentering the train, and his body was later found on the tracks. The family lives a few blocks from the Glen Park BART Station.

Three-tenths of a mile from where Daniel Baran's body was found, the 15-year-old was discovered dead on Sunday. San Francisco Fire Department Lt. Mariano Elias told The Standard that firefighters responded to a report of an incident at 9:26 a.m. and met with BART police. With help from Daly City police, they used a department drone to capture an aerial view of the body, which was located on an elevated trackway.

The 15-year-old's mother spoke to The Standard on condition of anonymity to protect her son’s identity but said he was the owner of an Instagram account that featured videos of the boy standing atop San Francisco skyscrapers, riding on the roof of Muni buses, venturing into Muni tunnels and surfing BART trains throughout 2023. His account featured the tagline, "I act like I have nine lives."