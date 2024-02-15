A Democratic Party official has been put on administrative leave from his position as leader of one of San Francisco's most influential affordable housing organizations, The Standard has learned.

John Avalos, executive director of the Council of Community Housing Organizations, confirmed he was put on leave in a phone call on Thursday but did not comment further.

Avalos is a former member of the Board of Supervisors and is currently running to retain his seat on the San Francisco Democratic County Central Committee, the governing board of the local Democratic Party.

Karoleen Feng, who serves as the board president of Avalos' organization, said his leave would last until the end of next week. Feng declined to provide a specific reason for the action.