The Biden administration said Thursday it is providing $970 million for improvements at 114 airports around the country, with work ranging from wider concourses and new baggage-handling systems to new terminals at some small airfields.

San Francisco International Airport will get $31 million. This award will replace "fans, dampers, actuators, control valves, sensors, and other associated elements" of the heating and air conditioning system at the International Terminal. "Replacing these components will improve fire-life safety compliance, reduce energy usage, reduce maintenance costs, and improve resilience," the administration said in a statement.

Administration officials said the money comes from a $5 billion grant program to modernize airport terminals.

The largest sum, $50 million, will go to Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport in Florida for a project to connect terminals behind the security checkpoints and provide new retail space and other amenities.