The three properties were put up for sale in 2022 for prices ranging from $12 million to $15 million, but the dearth of buyers meant no sales were made, even after multimillion-dollar price drops.

Compass broker Inna Rubinchik—who specializes in luxury rentals under the moniker “Leasing Agent 415”—closed out her most successful year ever in December by leasing out 115 Telegraph Hill Blvd. alongside two of its adjacent sister properties, all at rents over $25,000 a month.

Instead of finding a buyer, however, the property ended up being rented for $26,250 a month by an out-of-town couple near the end of last year.

Particularly considering the neighborhood’s near-militant efforts to protect those vistas and keep development out, the newly built home is a chance for a member of the ultra-elite to own a rare, elevated slice of San Francisco.

Outside of its prime location, the multistory residence with an internal elevator offers a stunning roof deck with panoramic views spanning the Bay Bridge to the Golden Gate and all the iconic landmarks in between.

The three-bedroom, five-bathroom townhouse at 115 Telegraph Hill Blvd. sits at the foot of the last set of stairs that rise to meet Coit Tower’s colossal art deco facade.

The luxury homebuying market has been in a chill compared with the frenzied pace set in 2021. Rising interest rates have meant a pullback by buyers and correspondingly lower asking prices from sellers.

With sellers loath to take a loss, inventory—typically low even in the best of times—has largely been throttled.

So the ultra-rich have increasingly decided to test the high-end rental market over the past year and a half.

The profile of ultra-wealthy renters varies, but Rubinchik said, generally they work in tech, venture capital, private equity or hedge funds. Over her 15-year career, she found that working couples (think DINKs: double income, no kids) or young families tend to pay the highest rents.

The owners of these sorts of properties, on the other hand, have found themselves in a situation where renting has recently become more economically viable as would-be buyers are stuck on the sideline because of interest rates.

“The majority of owners who bought in the last decade would prefer to sell,” Rubinchik said. “But right now, it doesn’t make much sense to do so unless you absolutely have to.”

As a result, the luxury home market swung toward flexibility as opposed to outright ownership.