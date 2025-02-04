“I feel like I belong here,” Yudy told The Standard in Chinese. “I don’t want to be forced to leave suddenly.”

Chinese immigrants, one of the largest ethnic cohorts in San Francisco’s undocumented population, rarely speak openly about their situation, fearing deportation or reprisals in their home country. With Trump’s return to the White House, some are choosing to make themselves even less visible or considering plans to start over again in other countries, such as Canada, where they might face lower risk of being sent back to China.

After living in San Francisco for 20 years as an undocumented immigrant, Yudy, who is in her late 30s, feels compelled to speak up about the plight of Chinese undocumented residents under President Donald Trump’s tightening immigration policies. She wished to remain anonymous due to privacy concerns and deportation risks.

But unlike many Chinese immigrants, Yudy can’t work legally, can’t apply to schools that require documentation, and can’t travel back to Hong Kong with the ability to return.

Yudy lives a typical San Francisco life: walking her dog in Bernal Heights, shopping at the Alemany Farmers Market, trying new restaurants in Chinatown.

10,000 Chinese

Yudy easily blends in among San Francisco’s large Chinese community. She arrived from Hong Kong in 2004 on a tourist visa, seeking relief from the intense academic pressure of high school. She was drawn to the United States’ diverse educational opportunities, particularly its community college and state university system.

Though her family members in San Francisco are U.S. citizens, Yudy became undocumented after her visa expired. She narrowly missed qualifying for the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals “Dreamer” program, as she was a few months too old when she entered the U.S. Now, there are few ways for her to obtain legal status, such as seeking asylum or marrying a U.S. citizen.

For years, she worked at a jewelry store, a job that paid in cash. “I had no choice,” Yudy said. Now she works at a senior center and is enrolled in a nursing program.

According to the Migration Policy Institute, San Francisco’s “unauthorized population” was approximately 43,000 in 2019, the latest data available. Those born in China represented the largest share of that group: approximately 10,000 individuals. Mexico and El Salvador were the second and third most common countries of origin.

“Especially Chinese people, they fear their immigration status being revealed,” Yudy said. “But we need to speak up. The more people who speak up, the more others will resonate with similar stories.”

Jose Ng, a San Francisco immigrant rights commissioner and immigrant affairs advocate at the civil rights organization Chinese for Affirmative Action, believes the current numbers are much higher than they were in 2019, given increasing Chinese migration.