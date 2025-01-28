San Francisco reaffirms sanctuary city policy amid Trump threats

The policy has been around since 1989 and is intended to encourage undocumented immigrants to cooperate with law enforcement and other government officials without fearing deportation. Local law enforcement have said they will contact federal officials if an undocumented immigrant is involved in a serious crime.

The resolution , a legally nonbinding document, reaffirms the city’s “commitment to uphold the city’s long standing sanctuary city ordinance,” which generally prohibits city employees from working with federal law enforcement on immigration matters.

The San Francisco Board of Supervisors unanimously passed a resolution on Thursday supporting the sanctuary city policy, serving largely as a symbolic rejection of President Donald Trump’s recent executive orders regarding immigration .

The resolution comes as fears have rippled across the city’s immigrant communities over U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement raids that may ramp up under a White House policy.

“We are here with our immigrant neighbors,” said Mission District Supervisor Jackie Fielder, who introduced the resolution. “We will be here whether you are a tech CEO, a tech worker, a student, a janitor … no matter your status, you deserve to feel safe, and that is exactly what sanctuary is about.”

At a rally on Tuesday, a wide range of elected officials, including Mayor Daniel Lurie, the Board of Supervisors, Sheriff Paul Miyamoto, and Police Chief Bill Scott, appeared in a show of force against the president’s immigration policies.

Last week, the Department of Justice issued a memo that was seen as a warning to sanctuary cities. The memo told federal prosecutors to investigate state or local officials who they believe are interfering with Trump’s immigration orders, saying they could face criminal charges.

Union officials confirmed Tuesday that ICE agents visited multiple buildings in San Francisco last week where janitors from SEIU Local 87 were working.

“Fear does not take ahold of us,” said Susana Rojas, a member of the Latino Task Force, during the rally. Rojas was one of the first to respond to Friday’s discovery of the ICE raids in downtown.

“We fight, we organize, and we make sure that we protect those who are most vulnerable,” she said. “It is all of our duty, from the most vulnerable to the most privileged. We all can do together, united, we stand united.”