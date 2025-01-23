An email circulating on social media says a Visitacion Valley Middle School student reported that an ICE agent approached them on the bus and asked for identification. The email appeared to be from Burton High School leadership.

“In SFUSD it is our goal to only communicate facts to our school communities, and we use our best judgment when determining how to share information,” the email said. “In this case, we recognize this incident is alarming for those who are aware of it, and we want to be proactive in letting you know about the steps being taken to keep our students, families, and staff safe.”