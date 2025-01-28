A directive from President Donald Trump pausing some federal funding has local officials scrambling to understand the downstream effects and to challenge in court what could be a significant blow to state and city revenue.

The Trump memo, which ordered an immediate freeze of certain grants and loans, appears to target federal funding in line with the president’s gutting of diversity, equity, and inclusion programs, though details were scant on Tuesday.

U.S. District Judge Loren L. AliKhan blocked Trump’s order minutes before the funding freeze was scheduled to go into effect. The judge’s order lasts until Monday afternoon and applies only to existing programs.

David Chiu, San Francisco’s city attorney, said the directive could be “potentially catastrophic to our city, our state, and our country.” San Francisco is facing a major budget deficit of $867 million over the next two years, and there are concerns that actions from the federal government could exacerbate the crisis.

“There are many people across the country that are scratching their heads trying to understand what this means,” Chiu told The Standard.