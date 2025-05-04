Crescent City is a peculiar place, with more and better restaurants than you might expect for a town of 6,600 people (of which approximately 1,700 are incarcerated at Pelican Bay State Prison). It’s also a very wet place, averaging almost 60 inches of rain per year, almost three times what SF receives. Not a drop of it fell when I was there, although the moss growing on the sidewalks didn’t seem to suffer. It would suck to stay in a hotel called the Oceanfront Lodge and get a room that faced the parking lot, so I booked one that overlooked the Pacific for $113 per night. The moonlit beach beneath was strewn with driftwood at crazy angles.