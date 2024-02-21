Elon Musk is hiring to sell tickets to space with $200K job postings

Successful candidates with over 10 years of experience in selling multimillion dollar products will be handsomely rewarded with a base salary of $185,000 to $230,000 per year. And that’s before discounted stock options and bonuses. The job posting appeared on LinkedIn on Wednesday and already had at least 11 applicants on the professional social networking site by 1 p.m. The job’s location is listed as Hawthorne, California, near Los Angeles International Airport, and the position would be “hybrid”—requiring some in-office work, presumably.

SpaceX seeks two human spaceflight sales directors to find and recruit individuals with enough cash to cover the costs of training to be private astronauts.

Beyond recruiting private astronauts, including from companies and research institutions, in both domestic and international markets, sales directors will also sell companies opportunities to use SpaceX ships as party venues.

As for the cost of a ticket to enroll in a spaceflight mission or where it may take you in the cosmos, The Standard asked SpaceX, but the company provided no information.

What is known is that new recruits will fly on Dragon spacecraft initially before moving to Starship crafts, which Musk is betting will one day take people to Mars.

SpaceX has already sold tickets on Starship fly to close to the moon to Japanese billionaire fashion entrepreneur Yusaku Maezawa. He plans to take a 10-person crew of artists with him; they are to travel to within 125 miles of the moon’s surface. Starship, the company says, is “a fully reusable transportation system designed to carry both crew and cargo to Earth orbit, the Moon, Mars and beyond.”