For the first time in 128 years, shoppers entering the Fredericksen Hardware store in San Francisco’s upscale Cow Hollow neighborhood are being met with an unusual sight: a table blocking the entrance with a sign explaining the store is dealing with "rampant shoplifting."



Manager Sam Black said the store was forced to implement a "one-on-one shopping experience" about three weeks ago after repeated thefts. Customers must wait at the table to be escorted through the aisles, unable to browse freely.



"We have no choice," Black said of the decision. Shoplifters became more brazen during the pandemic, he added, sometimes coming in groups to rip items from pegboards.