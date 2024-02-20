A woman suspected of shoplifting a variety of goods from San Francisco's Stonestown mall was arrested in Hawaii last week as she got off a plane, police said Tuesday.

Denayaha Duree was taken into custody on Valentine's Day by U.S. Marshals at the Honolulu airport on multiple outstanding warrants, according to the San Francisco Police Department.

“The long arm of the law extended to the beautiful islands of Hawaii this week," said police Chief Bill Scott.