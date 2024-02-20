A woman suspected of shoplifting a variety of goods from San Francisco's Stonestown mall was arrested in Hawaii last week as she got off a plane, police said Tuesday.
Denayaha Duree was taken into custody on Valentine's Day by U.S. Marshals at the Honolulu airport on multiple outstanding warrants, according to the San Francisco Police Department.
“The long arm of the law extended to the beautiful islands of Hawaii this week," said police Chief Bill Scott.
Duree is accused of stealing merchandise from an unnamed store at Stonestown mall on Jan. 29 along with another woman. When approached by an employee, the women fled to a vehicle in the parking lot, police said.
Investigators recognized Duree from a previous organized retail theft arrest. They worked with the police department's Fugitive Recovery Enforcement Team and the U.S. Marshals Service to track her movements.
Duree was also wanted for two luxury store thefts in downtown San Francisco last May, police said.
Formal charges against Duree are pending extradition to California.