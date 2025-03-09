Skip to main content
‘More than a place to rinse off’: Castro gym patrons hold candle vigil for sexy showers

The communal showers were a place where gay men would go to laugh, show off, and run out of conditioner.

Two people in robes stand on a street at night, hugging and holding glasses with candles. One wears a blue robe, the other a black robe.
Jeff Yunes, 41, left, and Greg, 35, who declined to give his last name, don bathrobes and share an embrace as they listen to the speakers. | Source: Estefany Gonzalez for The Standard
By Ezra Wallach

Dozens in San Francisco’s gay community gathered for a tongue-in-cheek candlelight vigil Saturday night to honor the closing of a local gym’s communal showers.

Before they closed for construction this week to make way for individual shower stalls, the showers at Fitness SF’s Castro location were a place where gay men gathered to, well, be gay.

“It was more than a place to rinse off after a workout,” said Kevin John Scott, 41, in a speech to kick off the vigil. “It was a haven for stolen glances, knowing nods, and the unspoken bond of those who understood its significance.”

Jared Scherer, 50, was more suggestive.

“[It was] a place where a proper leg day wasn’t complete without a proper leg spread,” Scherer said during a speech. “A place where the gym’s real cardio workouts took place. …. A place where hundreds of men gave new meaning to the word, ‘shower head.’”

Another speaker was even more explicit. 

“There’s something so beautiful about being able to wash your hands and see hard cocks — to be standing next to someone, and watch them slowly get erect next to you,” said Eli, a 28-year-old consultant who declined to give his last name.

A person is holding a lit candle with a pink label in their cupped hands. The label reads &quot;Salted Caramel and Pistachio.&quot; The background is softly blurred.
Justin Kayser, 38 holds a pink candle during the vigil at 18th and Castro streets. | Source: Estefany Gonzalez for The Standard
A person wearing a dark robe and holding a jar with a light stands in front of a collage of photos. A large silver prop is in the foreground.
Jeff Yunes, 41, speaks during the evening gathering. | Source: Estefany Gonzalez for The Standard
A person in a cap walks on a nighttime street past a brightly lit &quot;Fitness SF&quot; sign with the address &quot;2301&quot; visible.
A person walks past Fitness SF in the Castro on Saturday night. | Source: Estefany Gonzalez for The Standard

While all of the tributes to the showers were humorous, there was a serious underpinning to the event. Nowadays, there are tons of bars where gay men can meet and feel comfortable, along with dating apps — but gay bathhouses, which once proliferated throughout the city before being shut down due to panic over AIDS, simply don’t exist anymore.

“This is kind of the final nail in that coffin of gay cruising in a shower or steam room,” said Marke Bieschke, a gay historian and the co-owner of The Stud, the city’s longest-operating gay bar.

The Fitness SF location was owned by Gold’s Gym until 2012, when it was sold due to protests over Gold’s anti-gay CEO. Seven years earlier, Gold’s Gym closed its sauna due to inappropriate behavior, which left only the communal shower as a place gay men could nakedly cruise in the gym.

A group of smiling men gather around a metallic pipe sculpture with decorations, raising their hands joyfully. There are colorful flowers and photographs in the background.
Event organizers and attendees pretend to take a group shower. | Source: Estefany Gonzalez for The Standard
A person in a leather jacket and cap gestures while holding a bag. Behind them are flowers and a silver decoration hanging nearby.
Eli, 28, who declined to give a last name, waxes poetic about the shared gym showers. | Source: Estefany Gonzalez for The Standard
A group of people stand on a lively street at night, holding lit candles. The background features colorful lights and a building with a rainbow mural.
Dozens of people showed up to the tongue-in-cheek event. | Source: Estefany Gonzalez for The Standard

“The communal shower was known as a gay cruising space where sex was not allowed,” Bieschke said. “But, you know, gay men find a way.”

Bieschke doesn’t believe that Fitness SF is being homophobic by shutting down the showers. After all, anyone who has been to that gym’s location knows it is dominated by gay men.

“It’s just because the showers are old and gross and they want to replace them,” he said. “But the gay community is kind of making it a sign of one less space we have.”

As for Fitness SF, the gym’s vice president, Don Dickerson, said they see the closing of the showers as business as usual — a much-needed renovation to give members “a much nicer experience.”

A man stands on a lit street at night, observing a memorial with flowers and a &quot;Go Get It!&quot; sign. Nearby, there's a sign titled &quot;Castro LGBTQ+ Memorial.&quot;
An “RIP communal showers” sign hangs outside Bank of America at 18th and Castro streets. | Source: Estefany Gonzalez for The Standard
A person holds a phone showing a video call with someone smiling. The call is happening at night, and the person is using their other hand to shield the screen from light.
Steve Murphy, 48, phones a friend during the memorial. | Source: Estefany Gonzalez for The Standard
A person stands with hands on hips, wearing a black shirt and a white towel wrapped around the waist. The background is slightly blurred with indistinct details.
Kevin John Scott, 41, wears a towel over his clothes in homage to the lost shower space. | Source: Estefany Gonzalez for The Standard

Ezra Wallach can be reached at ewallach@sfstandard.com

