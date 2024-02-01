A San Francisco shopping mall has sued a restaurateur couple for more than half a million dollars in back rent, according to a lawsuit filed in San Francisco County Superior Court on Tuesday.

Gangnam Korean BBQ co-owner Whar Han Ng told The Standard the restaurant shuttered in November after Stonestown Galleria evicted it for owing $545,893.42 in unpaid rent accrued during the pandemic-era shutdown between March 2020 and summer 2021. Ng added that the mall is asking for around 10% interest on the unpaid sum by late 2023, adding to the owners' financial woes.

In total, the thriving West Side shopping center is demanding $1.4 million in unpaid rent and other fees, according to the lawsuit.

A Stonestown spokesperson declined to comment for this story, citing pending litigation.