The individuals were booked at the Alameda County jail on suspicion of numerous drug-related charges, authorities said.

Police said the raids capped a monthslong investigation that began after narcotics officers noticed that the suspects were selling drugs to known dealers in the Tenderloin.

"I want to thank our outstanding officers who spent months investigating this case," Police Chief Bill Scott said in the statement. "Our officers will continue to work diligently on these cases and the SFPD is committed to sustaining the effort to dismantle the drug markets in San Francisco."