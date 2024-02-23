San Francisco police arrested four people and seized more than 44 pounds of illegal narcotics this week as part of an ongoing investigation into drug sales in the Tenderloin, authorities said.
Officers obtained search warrants for six people, three homes in Hayward, one home in San Leandro and multiple vehicles, the San Francisco Police Department said in a statement on Friday. The raids were conducted on Wednesday.
The searches turned up more than 8 pounds of fentanyl, 32 pounds of methamphetamine, a ghost gun and several thousand dollars in cash, the department said.
Police arrested Cristofer Raudales-Canaca, 19; Misael Alfonso Raudales Canaca, 26; Enis Angelica Cruz-Arteage, 50, and Angelica Michell Velasquez-Cruz, 26.
The individuals were booked at the Alameda County jail on suspicion of numerous drug-related charges, authorities said.
Police said the raids capped a monthslong investigation that began after narcotics officers noticed that the suspects were selling drugs to known dealers in the Tenderloin.
"I want to thank our outstanding officers who spent months investigating this case," Police Chief Bill Scott said in the statement. "Our officers will continue to work diligently on these cases and the SFPD is committed to sustaining the effort to dismantle the drug markets in San Francisco."