Skip to main content
The San Francisco Standard
NewslettersNewsletters
News

San Francisco police seize 44 pounds of drugs, arrest 4 in Bay Area raids

Bags of white substances laid out on a table
San Francisco police arrested four people Wednesday and seized more than 8 pounds of fentanyl, 32 pounds of methamphetamine, an unregistered firearm and several thousand dollars in cash in Tenderloin-related raids. | Source: Courtesy San Francisco Police Department
By Joel Umanzor

San Francisco police arrested four people and seized more than 44 pounds of illegal narcotics this week as part of an ongoing investigation into drug sales in the Tenderloin, authorities said.

Officers obtained search warrants for six people, three homes in Hayward, one home in San Leandro and multiple vehicles, the San Francisco Police Department said in a statement on Friday. The raids were conducted on Wednesday.

The searches turned up more than 8 pounds of fentanyl, 32 pounds of methamphetamine, a ghost gun and several thousand dollars in cash, the department said.

Police arrested Cristofer Raudales-Canaca, 19; Misael Alfonso Raudales Canaca, 26; Enis Angelica Cruz-Arteage, 50, and Angelica Michell Velasquez-Cruz, 26.

Related

A man holds money, and candy for sale in his hands.
Candy sells faster than fentanyl in San Francisco’s open-air drug markets
Night scene on a city street with individuals and bright lights from an oncoming car.
UN Plaza drug crackdown intensifies as dealers chased through streets

The individuals were booked at the Alameda County jail on suspicion of numerous drug-related charges, authorities said.

Police said the raids capped a monthslong investigation that began after narcotics officers noticed that the suspects were selling drugs to known dealers in the Tenderloin.

"I want to thank our outstanding officers who spent months investigating this case," Police Chief Bill Scott said in the statement. "Our officers will continue to work diligently on these cases and the SFPD is committed to sustaining the effort to dismantle the drug markets in San Francisco."

Joel Umanzor can be reached at jumanzor@sfstandard.com

Filed Under

CrimeFentanylNewsSan FranciscoSFPDSFPDTenderloin