The post garnered 1,800 comments, ranging from outrage (“wtf is wrong with ur place”) to guidance (“Tell your landlord you are going to start hosting ‘pick your own’ foraging sessions”). One even identified the ’shroom and the solution: “That's Palomino cup which grows on rotting wood. Your apartment probably needs subfloor replaced.”

A Redditor who goes by the handle BandicootCumberbund shared a picture this week to the San Francisco forum of light brown mushroom caps sprouting from their apartment’s baseboard—along with an account of their futile bid to get help from their landlord and city departments. That set off a frenzied, disgust-tinged social media discussion about spores galore.

In a city where renting is notoriously tough, the prospect of coping with unwanted, freeloading fungal roommates has touched a nerve.

How wet has it been in San Francisco this winter? Enough that mushrooms are sprouting from the baseboards in at least one resident’s damp apartment.

Mold, a type of fungi that spreads by making spores, usually grows in homes on rotting food or in dark, damp areas like bathroom tiles, basement walls and around windows.

Mushrooms are another type of fungi that spread via spores. Those spores can stay dormant until they reach the perfect environment, such as dead trees and stumps. Mushrooms love constant moisture and a low-light environment.

Mold can be dangerous to one’s health, causing asthma, headaches and lethargy. California’s Toxic Mold Protection Act requires landlords to provide tenants with written disclosure of mold if pervasive enough. Landlords who fail to meet the provision or fail to remedy mold upon detection of it can face legal action.

“If it happens in San Francisco, quite frankly, you're better off as a tenant,” said Gregory Brod, an attorney who works on habitability cases. “More protections are provided than other places, but if you're in San Mateo County, for example, you might be having a much much different situation in terms of how quickly and how efficiently something like this is gonna get addressed.”