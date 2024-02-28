Crowds line up to see—and smell—corpse flower at San Francisco museum

“It’s kind of imitating the smell of kind of a dead carcass to kind of get all the flies to come and interact with it, pick up pollen and then take that pollen to another flower that it might investigate due to its smell,” said Lauren Greig, a horticulturist at the California Academy of Sciences.

The plant blooms for one to three days once every seven to 10 years. During the bloom, it releases a powerful smell described by some as rotting food or sweaty socks.

An Amorphophallus titanum, also known as a corpse flower, began blooming Tuesday afternoon at the California Academy of Sciences, a research institution and museum.

Crowds lined up in San Francisco on Wednesday to see—and smell—the blooming of an endangered tropical flower that releases a pungent odor when it opens once every several years.

It was the first bloom for the corpse flower named Mirage, which was donated to the California Academy of Sciences in 2017. It’s been housed in the museum’s rainforest exhibit since 2020.

Last year, an Amorphophallus titanum, nicknamed Scarlet, bloomed at the Conservatory of Flowers.

Bri Lister, a data scientist who lives in San Francisco, moved some meetings and waited in line for about an hour to catch a whiff of the plant.

“In certain directions, I definitely picked up on the sweaty socks, sweaty gym clothes, but probably luckily not full-on rotting meat, but definitely a smellier plant than average,” Lister said.

Monica Becker took her child out of school to see the flower in person after watching it on the academy’s livestream.

“When we heard it bloomed, we were like, ‘We got it; we got to go, first thing in the morning when they open.’ So here we are,” Becker said.