More than half of San Francisco police shootings investigated by the city’s cop watchdog agency could be hampered under proposed cuts that will further undermine an already weakened web of police oversight.

That’s according to a Feb. 28 letter the union that represents the city's police oversight agency sent to their bosses at the Department of Police Accountability and the Police Commission.

The department, an independent agency that reports to the Police Commission, plans to make cuts for on-call pay equaling $101,000, which investigators say will mostly impact after-hours pay, which is when most of the historical police shootings occur.

"If we are removed from the response to after-hour [officer-involved shooting] incidents, the DPA will be severely challenged to fulfill its mandate,” said the letter signed by Leroy Wilson, president of the Transport Workers Union, Local 200, which represents the department's investigators.