But the crime woes are not unique to the San Francisco branch of Salt & Straw. In Portland, where the company was founded, co-owner Kim Malek threatened to move the business out of state due to safety concerns in 2022, the Oregonian reported.

Curtis said a previous manager took a more brazen approach to stopping the thieves, physically restraining them before they could leave the store. But especially as of late, Curtis said he’s run out of hope and he usually allows thieves to walk away without even calling the police. When asked for details about recent thefts at the shop on Thursday, the San Francisco Police Department told The Standard it would take 10 days to track down the incident data.